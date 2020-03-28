Get yourselves tested, says Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to all persons back from foreign travel since January, and yet to be tested for novel coronavirus, to voluntarily come forward and get themselves tested irrespective of whether they are displaying symptoms or not.

The appeal comes following a letter by the Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to Chief Secretaries of all States to check on those who have returned between January 18 and March 23.

In his address via social media late on Friday night, Mr. Thackeray said, “Thousands of individuals have come from other countries. I appeal to them to come forward and get tested irrespective of symptoms. There is no need to hide or feel ashamed of anything. Please get in touch with the government machinery in your area,” he said. The Chief Minister also held a video conference with all six divisional commissioners in the State to review arrangements to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mr. Thackeray also appealed to migrant labourers trying to go to their native places in different districts and States to remain wherever they are. “Several labourers from different States are stuck in Maharashtra. They should not try to move. The local administration will take care of them. A number of NGOs are coming forward to help them,” he said, adding that police has been instructed to stop any vehicle found transporting them.

The Chief Minister also announced an increase by one lakh of the target beneficiaries of the ₹10 Shiv Bhojan thaali scheme.