Gear up to bring BJP back to power in Maharashtra: Nadda

J.P. Nadda

Mumbai

27 July 2020 23:53 IST

Party chief appeals to cadre to expose MVA govt.‘s failures

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda on Monday appealed to party workers in Maharashtra to get ready to bring the party back to power on its own might, hinting at permanently parting ways with its former ally, the Shiv Sena.

In a meeting with State party leaders, Mr. Nadda called for efforts to strengthen its IT cell and expose the failures of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Mr. Nadda said, “The Maharashtra government has failed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. We have to reveal the government’s failures in front of the people in an effective manner.”

The BJP chief also said the people of Maharashtra have realised that the State government’s motive is to make profits and further its selfish goals. “There is a shameless government in power in Maharashtra filled with internal squabbles and inter-party fighting. We have to ensure that we don’t need anyone’s support to return to power. We will clinch power on our own,” he said.

Mr. Nadda said the State party unit’s IT cell should push political content on the around 67,000 WhatsApp groups it has formed to highlight the State government’s failures and underscore the BJP-led Central government’s achievements.

Mr. Nadda said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled the COVID-19 situation in a remarkable manner.

“The timely decision to declare the nationwide lockdown prevented many deaths at a time when developed countries like the United States and other European countries failed to quickly implement such measures to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.