Gear up to bring BJP back to power in Maharashtra: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda on Monday appealed to party workers in Maharashtra to get ready to bring the party back to power on its own might, hinting at permanently parting ways with its former ally, the Shiv Sena.
In a meeting with State party leaders, Mr. Nadda called for efforts to strengthen its IT cell and expose the failures of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
Mr. Nadda said, “The Maharashtra government has failed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. We have to reveal the government’s failures in front of the people in an effective manner.”
The BJP chief also said the people of Maharashtra have realised that the State government’s motive is to make profits and further its selfish goals. “There is a shameless government in power in Maharashtra filled with internal squabbles and inter-party fighting. We have to ensure that we don’t need anyone’s support to return to power. We will clinch power on our own,” he said.
Mr. Nadda said the State party unit’s IT cell should push political content on the around 67,000 WhatsApp groups it has formed to highlight the State government’s failures and underscore the BJP-led Central government’s achievements.
Mr. Nadda said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled the COVID-19 situation in a remarkable manner.
“The timely decision to declare the nationwide lockdown prevented many deaths at a time when developed countries like the United States and other European countries failed to quickly implement such measures to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath