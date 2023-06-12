Gautam Navlakha moves Bombay HC again for bail, court issues notice

June 12, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on June 12 issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the second bail plea filed by activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence of 2018.

A division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and S.G. Dige was hearing the bail petition filed by Mr Navlakha who is currently under house arrest after being shifted from Taloja Central Jail in November 2022. He had surrendered before the NIA office in Delhi on April 14, 2021, and has been charged with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

He filed for bail in appeal against the lower court’s order of rejecting his bail in April this year. The bench directed the NIA to file its reply and posted the matter to be heard on June 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special NIA court had rejected Mr Navlakha’s plea in April. In its order, the court had observed that Navlakha was a member of banned terrorist organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist), which attacked and killed many government security forces.

This order was challenged by him in High Court. The High Court called NIA court’s order “cryptic” and said, “No reason of whatever nature is given by the trial court for rejecting his bail. It has not given reasoning as required under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act while rejecting his bail. The reasoning state in order is very cryptic and there is no analysis of evidence relied on by prosecution in it,” the court added.

The bench had set aside the order of the trial court and directed it to conclude the application within four weeks. The special court heard the bail plea again and rejected his bail again and he has moved High Court again in June challenging the order and sought for it to be quashed. His plea mentions the observation by the court that “he is a member of the banned terrorist group was wrong and uncalled for.”

Previously, the NIA had alleged that Mr Navlakha has deep links with CPI (Maoist) and he espouses Maoist ideology and anti-government utterances through his various lectures and videos. The objective of these activities was to overthrow the government, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.