Gastroenteritis, hepatitis cases on the rise in 15 days

A steep increase in cases of monsoon-related diseases like hepatitis and gastroenteritis has been observed over the past 15 days, civic officials said on Monday.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 467 cases of gastroenteritis and 188 cases of hepatitis were recorded in the city over the last fortnight. Officials said ailments like viral fever and mosquito-borne diseases are also on the rise, but that the numbers are not a cause for concern as yet.

“It is observed that cases of dengue, leptospirosis, malaria and gastroenteritis are under control as compared to the previous year,” a BMC official said. The occurrence of hepatitis in L ward, which observes a significant number of cases every year, is also less compared to the incidence in the previous month, the official said.

As monsoon-related diseases are mainly caused due to the consumption of contaminated water, doctors advise drinking boiled water, frequent washing of hands and avoiding undercooked food to avoid disorders like gastroenteritis and hepatitis, while vaccination and proper disposal of garbage to keep rodents away, is advised for leptospirosis.

“Heavy rainfall is known to cause a spike in the instances of leptospirosis in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the most number of swine flu-infected patients have been found in Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Pune district.

“Like the BMC, other municipalities in the State should also apply preventive measures to keep swine flu, leptospirosis and dengue under control,” said State Health Minister Eknath Shinde.

The corporation on Monday also said that Mumbra resident Danishtha Idress Khan, died on Sunday due to leptospirosis. The cause of death was confirmed by a death review committee that was constituted to look into the matter.