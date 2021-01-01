Gas pipeline damaged during road work; leak reported in Vashi

A damage to a gas pipeline during road work resulted in gas leak in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Thursday, an official from the fire brigade said.
According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation''s fire brigade, a JCB machine carrying out some digging work accidentally hit the gas pipeline, causing the leak in the afternoon.
The road traffic in the area was shut as a precautionary measure, the official said.
Immediately on getting information, firemen and personnel from the gas company rushed to the scene and plugged the leak, he said.
The gas supply, which had been shut in the area since 12.45 pm, was restored at 4.30 pm, he added.
