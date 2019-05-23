Gas leak at tea seller’s house led to explosion

The explosion at Nepali Chawl in Jogeshwari (West) on Tuesday night, which left 14 people injured, was caused by a gas leak at the house of a tea seller. The incident took place at 8.30 p.m. at the rented ground-plus-one house of Deepak Rai (47), who ran a tea stall.

On Tuesday, Mr. Rai returned home in the evening to prepare a fresh batch of tea and forgot to turn off the cylinder’s knob before leaving for his stall at 6 p.m. “I realised there was a gas leak and checked all the neighbouring houses. Eventually, I realised it was at Deepak’s house, but the door was locked from outside,” said Tauffic Shaikh, an auto driver who lives across Mr. Rai’s house. Mr. Shaikh said the smell of gas persisted in the area for 45 minutes.

“Women residents who smelled the gas rushed to the spot, creating a commotion,” said Meena Rana, a shopkeeper and resident of the chawl. Ms. Rana said that the women’s children also tagged along with them. When Mr. Rai returned home after work at night, he switched on a fan and it triggered an explosion.

In the impact of the blast, the walls of the neighbouring shanties collapsed, and two children and two teenagers who were milling around suffered burn injuries. Mr. Shaikh also suffered 20% burns on his feet. “I was playing outside with the other children when I heard the explosion. But I did not know that my mother was also badly injured,” said Nikhil, son of Usha Umare who suffered over 25% burns.

Residents help injured

The residents doused the fire while fire engines were their way and rushed the injured, who suffered 5% to 65% burns, to HBT Trauma Care Hospital without waiting for the ambulance. “We moved the injured to the hospital on scooters and also hailed autorickshaws,” said Rajesh Zadpe, a resident. “We went to the private hospital first, but we were directed to HBT Trauma Care Hospital immediately,” he added.

Three patients were declared critical and transferred to Sion Hospital and Kasturba Hospital. Dr. Vidya Mane, medical superintendent at HBT Trauma Care Hospital, said two patients took discharge against medical advice. She said, “Two patients were shifted to Kasturba Hospital and two to Sion Hospital as they had with 45% to 65% burns. Eight patients at our hospital are stable.” Doctors at Kasturba Hospital said one woman is critical with 60%-65% burns.