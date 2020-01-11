Garment factory destroyed in fire; no casualty

A garment factory in Bhiwandi was gutted in a major fire on Friday afternoon, an official said. No casualty was reported in the blaze, which broke out at 2 p.m.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “The garment factory, located at Khokha compound near Kalyan Naka, was completely destroyed in the fire.”

Three fire engines of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot, he said. The blaze was brought under control after a couple of hours, Mr. Kadam said.