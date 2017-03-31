Garbage to be segregated from May: CM

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that from May onwards, dry and wet garbage will be segregated and scientifically disposed in the State.

He also announced that from next year, dumping of wet and dry garbage together will not be allowed, and dry garbage will be used for generating power. Mr. Fadnavis was speaking while replying to a debate on the issue of solid waste management in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits.

“After the waste segregation work stabilises, work on treating dry and wet waste will be taken up. Compost is generated from wet garbage for fertiliser. All municipal corporations and councils can sell the compost generated by them under the brand name Harit Maha Compost,” he said, adding segregation will solve the issue of garbage dumping.

The government will prepare a plan for giving incentives to ‘zero garbage’ housing societies, which also recycle liquid waste.