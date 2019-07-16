Gangster tries to kill former aide, booked

The police have booked a Bhandup-based gangster and his seven aides for rioting and attempted murder of a former aide on Sunday.

Amit Bhogale, a former member of the Kumar Pillai gang, is a well-know gangster from Bhandup who has been booked for serious offences such as murder and extortion in the past, said the Rabale police.

Aditya Kshirsagar, Mr. Bhogale’s former aide, had gone to the Garam Masala restaurant in Airoli with his aides Sagar Jadhav and Prathamesh Nirudkar, when Mr. Bhogale, who was leaving the restaurant spotted him and a quarrel broke out between the two.

“The spat aggravated and took an ugly turn when Mr. Bhogale took out his gun and opened fire at Mr. Kshirsagar, who managed to dodge the bullets and flee. We have registered a case against Mr. Bhogale and his gang members, and are on look out for them,” senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite, Rabale police station said.

According to the complaint registered by Mr. Kshirsagar, Mr. Bhogale followed him for some distance while firing. According to the police, Mr. Bhogale fired four rounds, which did not hurt anyone.

Police said there was rivalry between Mr. Bhogale and Mr. Kshirsagar over the contract of a construction site in LBS Marg, since 2018.

In 2018, Mr. Bhogale was expecting to get the contract of digging up the land at a construction site at LBS Marg, which landed up in the hands of Mr. Kshirsagar. The police said Mr. Bhogale held a grudge against Mr. Kshirsagar because of this and thus tried to kill him.

The aides booked along with Mr. Bhogale are Ramchandra Raut from Bhandup, Mitesh Salvi from Kharegao, Vinay alias Mahadev Gavandi, Ravichandra alias Raja Thakur from Thane, Mandar Gawade from Thane, Sai Ghogle from Poli. They were booked under sections of 307, 143, 144, 148, 149 of the IPC and sections 3 and 25 (1) of the Arms Act.