‘Gangster’ Sharad Mohol shot dead by his gang members

January 06, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Pune

According to the police, Mohol has several cases to his name, including murder and dacoity.

PTI

‘Gangster’ Sharad Mohol was shot and killed allegedly by some members of his gang in Pune on Friday, January 5,2024, afternoon, a police officer said.

Forty-year-old Mohol died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Kothrud area, he said.

“Three to four assailants opened fire at Mohol from a close range around 1.30 pm.,” the officer said. Teams have been formed to capture the assailants, he said.

According to the police, Mohol has several cases to his name, including murder and dacoity. He was acquitted in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail.

The motive behind the shooting appears to be a dispute over land and money, the police said.

