Gangster Abu Salem transferred to Nashik Prison without getting his hearing at Bombay High Court

Gangster Abu Salem, the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai blast case, was transferred from the Taloja Central Prison to Nashik Central Prison on Thursday before his plea in the Bombay High Court could be heard.

Salem had approached the High Court challenging an order of a Special Court that had rejected his petition against his transfer from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai to the Nashik Central Prison. His plea had cited threat to life if he is transferred to another prison.

On July 3, a Division Bench of judges at the Bombay High Court comprising Justice A.S. Gadkari and Justice Neela Gokhale recused from hearing the plea without assigning any reason. When the matter was called out for hearing, Justice Gokhale immediately said, “Not before me” and ordered the petition to be placed before an appropriate court.

The plea was then supposed to be heard on Thursday. But even before his plea could be heard, Salem was transferred to Nashik Central Prison on Thursday at 11.30 a.m. amidst tight police security.

Advocate Taraq Sayyed, representing Salem, told The Hindu, “My client was transferred to the Nashik Central Prison amidst heavy security even before his scheduled hearing at the High Court today. The matter is next scheduled for July 11 before Justice Bharti Dangre.” On Wednesday, Mr. Sayyed had pleaded with the court to shift his client to another circle, barrack, or safe place within Taloja Central Prison. He stated that Salem had spent over 15 years in Taloja prison and transferring him at this stage was not necessary. His client feared that members of rival gangs in other prisons might harm him physically, the advocate said. The plea also said that Salem feared a conspiracy to kill him, hence the sudden transfer. He also contended that shifting Salem to another prison would obstruct his client’s regular visits to New Delhi where he is currently facing trials in two cases and that the transfer could possibly delay the legal process.

In response, the prison authorities stated that Taloja Prison is in disrepair and needed urgent repairs and hence the transfer was required.

