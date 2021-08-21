Gang that looted temples, stole car batteries busted

Navi Mumbai

21 August 2021 23:20 IST

Four arrested; 10 cases of theft solved

The central unit of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a four-member gang that looted temples and stole car batteries.

Over 2 kg and 350 gm of silver and 24 car batteries were recovered from them. With their arrest, 10 cases of theft lodged at police stations in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Nashik have been solved.

The accused — Asit Das (45), Maqbool Shaikh alias Chira (38), Subhash Kewat (35), and Raju Vanjare (30) — confessed to stealing the silver crown of the idol at Radha Girdhari temple in CBD Belapur along with cash from the donation box.

Senior police inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar said, “They stole ornaments and a silver paduka from Vithal Rukmini temple in Nhava Sheva, cash from the donation box at Balaji temple in Nerul, and the idol at Chintamani Parshvanath Digambar Jain temple in Palghar.”

Their arrest also solved temple theft cases registered at Nhava Sheva police station, Nerul police station, and Valiv police station in Palghar.