Ganeshotsav: negative RT-PCR test report must for travel to Raigad

01 September 2021 22:35 IST

Mumbai-Goa highway to be repaired on priority

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare has said that travellers to the district must carry a negative RT-PCR report if they are not fully vaccinated.

“Against the backdrop of a possible third wave of the pandemic, let us celebrate Ganeshotsav by following COVID-19 norms. For the safety of all, it is best to get vaccinated. Detailed guidelines will be framed in the coming days,” she said.

In a review meeting with the district administration, Ms. Tatkare assigned officers to repair the damaged Mumbai-Goa highway on priority. She also directed that all pending works be completed before the festival.

“There are many heading towards the Konkan region for Ganeshotsav. For smooth movement of traffic, the authorities concerned have been asked to repair roads immediately, especially the Mumbai-Goa highway,” Ms. Tatkare said.