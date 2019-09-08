Ganeshotsav: ban on entry of commercial vehicles

The Mumbai Traffic Police have banned entry of all commercial vehicles into the city for 12 hours from 2 p.m. on Saturday in light of the ongoing Ganeshotsav festival. Similar restrictions have also been placed for the final day of the festival.

According to traffic police officers, an order regarding the same was issued on Friday evening, which said trucks, tempos, container trucks, trailer trucks and three-wheeler tempos would not be allowed to enter the city the next day.

“It has been observed that the number of commercial vehicles entering the city causes inconvenience on occasions like Ganeshotsav. Because of this, all commercial vehicles are forbidden from entering the city as well as plying in the city under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. This shall stay in effect till 2 a.m. on Sunday,” the order, signed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal, said.

The order also issues similar restrictions on commercial vehicles from 12 noon on September 12 to 6 a.m. on September 13. Officers said personnel will be deployed at all entry points into the city to enforce the ban. “Vehicles bearing essential commodities like milk and fuel, and those which will be used to carry Lord Ganesh idols, are exempt from this ban,” an officer said.

He said Mumbai being a commercial hub, the number of commercial vehicles at any given point of time will always be high and can not be expected to decrease. “In such a scenario, restrictions help in easing the traffic in the city, particularly on days when pedestrians will be out on the roads in large numbers. Apart from better regulation of vehicular traffic, this is also an attempt at controlling casualties and fatalities during the festive season,” the officer said.

The city police have been instructed to assist the traffic police in screening of vehicles to ensure that no commercial vehicles, apart from those exempt from the ban, enter the city during the stipulated period. Police stations in whose jurisdiction the entry points fall will be deploying additional personnel to help enforce the order, officers said.