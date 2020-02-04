Ganesh Acharya files complaint against accuser

Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has filed a complaint against the assistant choreographer who had accused him of harassment. The woman had filed a complaint with the Amboli police last month. She said she was assaulted by two women at Mr. Acharya’s behest at a club in Andheri. Ravi Suryawanshi, Mr. Acharya’s lawyer, said a written complaint seeking action for defamation has been submitted to the Oshiwara police, while a separate complaint against false allegations has been given to the Amboli police.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Acharya said, “She was part of a group of dancers I worked with in 2007. Apart from that, I don’t know her at all. The accusations of assault in my presence and on my instructions are false, as I had left for a shoot before the altercation between her and the two others took place. In her alleged complaint, there was no mention of her cooked-up story of porn videos being shown to her. Her accusations are false and baseless.”