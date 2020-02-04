Mumbai

Ganesh Acharya files complaint against accuser

more-in

‘Her accusations are false and baseless’

Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has filed a complaint against the assistant choreographer who had accused him of harassment. The woman had filed a complaint with the Amboli police last month. She said she was assaulted by two women at Mr. Acharya’s behest at a club in Andheri. Ravi Suryawanshi, Mr. Acharya’s lawyer, said a written complaint seeking action for defamation has been submitted to the Oshiwara police, while a separate complaint against false allegations has been given to the Amboli police.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Acharya said, “She was part of a group of dancers I worked with in 2007. Apart from that, I don’t know her at all. The accusations of assault in my presence and on my instructions are false, as I had left for a shoot before the altercation between her and the two others took place. In her alleged complaint, there was no mention of her cooked-up story of porn videos being shown to her. Her accusations are false and baseless.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
investigation
police
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:51:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/ganesh-acharya-files-complaint-against-accuser/article30730056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY