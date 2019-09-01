Mumbai

Ganapati goes green

Over 200 students try their hand at making Ganesh idols using clay at a workshop on Friday.

Over 200 students try their hand at making Ganesh idols using clay at a workshop on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

About 200 students from 15 schools in south Mumbai got lessons in making eco-friendly Ganapatis from veteran sculptors in Girgaum on Friday.

Vinay Wagh, an organiser of the workshop and third-generation sculptor, said, “My grandfather was visited by Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, the founder of Ganesh Chaturthi, in 1916. Ganesh idols were made with clay during my grandfather’s generation. It has become commercial with the use of Plaster of Paris. Through this initiative, we are trying to bring the tradition back.”

Deepak Patkar, who has been making the eco-friendly 22-foot-tall Girgaumcha Raja idol for the last 45 years, also demonstrated his skills at the workshop. Mr. Patkar has also worked on the renovation of the Royal Opera House in Girgaum and Mount Mary Church in Bandra.

