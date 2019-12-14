Gambling den raided in Thane, 93 persons arrested

As many as 93 persons were arrested during a raid on a gambling den in the city, the police said on December 14.

The den was allegedly operating from a club run by Ananta Mitra Mandal, near the railway station, said an official.

₹1,92,180 was seized from the spot during the raid on the evening of December 13.

Abdul Rab Khan and Vijay Harawadekar who allegedly ran the club were among those arrested.

A case under relevant sections of the Anti-Gambling Act was registered and further probe was on, the police official added.