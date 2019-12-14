Gambling den raided in Thane, 93 persons arrested

As many as 93 persons were arrested during a raid on a gambling den in the city, the police said on December 14.
The den was allegedly operating from a club run by Ananta Mitra Mandal, near the railway station, said an official.
₹1,92,180 was seized from the spot during the raid on the evening of December 13.
Abdul Rab Khan and Vijay Harawadekar who allegedly ran the club were among those arrested.
A case under relevant sections of the Anti-Gambling Act was registered and further probe was on, the police official added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.