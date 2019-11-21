Future of mobility lies in asset sharing, says MoRTH joint secretary

The future of mobility in India lies in a shift from personal ownership of vehicles to shared mobility and asset sharing said Abhay Damle, joint secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), adding that the country would not be able to keep up with the rapid increase in private cars it has seen over the last few years.

“If we look at five to six years data, the car growth on-road, not just ownership, has been as high as 15% per year but the bus growth has been virtually stagnant. This is not a happy situation, when we talk of mobility. Cars are one of the most inefficient ways of utilising public roads,” Mr. Damle said.

An impossible task

Speaking at a conference by TrafficInfraTech Expo, he said if car usage continued at the same pace, the country would need to create an additional lane on its national highway network every three to four years, which was practically impossible.

He also said a shared taxi or rickshaw on the road was equivalent to nearly 10 cars and regulations, or the lack of them, has helped in the adoption of shared mobility and cab aggregators.

According to Mr. Damle, e-rickshaws came up because they did not require permits and there was no restriction from the traffic police on running them as share autos or allowing others to run them.

“E-rickshaw is a classic example of asset sharing because of the relaxation of regulation. From the government side, we have relaxed or exempted all electric vehicles from permit requirements, that is something we hope that it will be a real push for electric vehicles,” he said.

Mr. Damle said while cab aggregators and shared mobility had been a boon for several consumers, it was more important to have solutions for the poor by providing good bus transport, which was something that would need to happen in the next five years.