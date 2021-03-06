Funds for SCs and STs remain largely unused

Mumbai

06 March 2021

Trend from previous years continues

Funds allocated for schemes meant to benefit Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) remained largely unutilised in the fiscal year 2020-21, according to the State Economic Survey presented in the Assembly on Friday.

Barely 19% and 25% funds were spent up to January 2021 under State- and district-level schemes for SCs and STs respectively. For the Scheduled Caste Component Scheme (SCCS), only ₹1,556.18 crore of the ₹6,939.36 crore proposed funds for State-level schemes was used. Of ₹2728.64 crore funds for district-level schemes, only ₹289.30 crore was spent.

Every year, the funds for SCCS are made available from the outlay for annual schemes in proportion to the SC population (11.8%). During 2020-21, under SCCS, 355 schemes (193 State-level, 80 district-level and 82 Centrally sponsored schemes) were implemented. For STs, of the ₹7559.03 crore funds for State-level schemes, only ₹2293.52 crore was spent, and of ₹1925.91 crore funds for district-level schemes, only ₹111.90 was used.

The funds for the Tribal Component Scheme (TCS) are made available from the outlay for annual schemes in proportion to the ST population (9.4%). During 2020-21, under TCS, 368 schemes (156 State-level, 148 district-level and 64 Centrally sponsored schemes) were implemented.

In previous years too, the Maharashtra government was unable to spend most of the proposed funds. In the previous fiscal, of ₹8,531 crore for STs only ₹6,821.52 crore was spent while for SCs, of ₹9208 crore only ₹6,389.52 crore was used.