Funds fillip for most departments, but BEST aid slashed

In its budget for 2020-21, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has doled out minor to moderate hikes in allocation for most of its departments. However, aid to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was slashed from ₹1,900 crore to ₹1,500 crore.

The BMC has set aside ₹14,637 crore for capital expenditure and aims to boost the city’s infrastructure. It will be investing on building roads, bridges, and storm water drains, and increasing the quality of solid waste management, healthcare and education.

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said in his budget speech that the average commute speed in Mumbai will be increased from 20 kmph to 40 kmph by decongesting roads, bolstering public transport, and increasing the area under roads from less than 10% to over 20%.

The road department has got ₹2,279 crore to take up improvement work of 289 km of roads. An additional ₹50 crore has been set aside for improving footpaths. New roads such as the coastal road and Goregaon-Mulund link road will also be constructed. Since the stay on the coastal road project has been lifted, the civic body has increased its allocation from ₹1,600 crore to ₹2,000 crore. The BMC has set apart ₹48 crore to build missing links between Mahim-Sion link road and KM Marg, and Ahilya Bai Holkar Marg and Lotus Colony Road.

In a new announcement, quality groups selected through global competition will oversee maintenance of roads within the guarantee period. The contractor will be paid only after these groups give their approval. Last year, the BMC had approached expert consultants from Japan to study the issue of flooding during monsoon. This year, ₹5 crore has been earmarked to construct underground silos and tunnels to store and carry floodwater.

The BMC has allocated ₹503 crore for the proposed 440 mld Gargai dam and ₹1,728 crore for laying new pipelines, repairing reservoirs and constructing underground tunnels. A total of ₹231 crore has been allotted to build another 600-metric tonne waste-to-energy plant in Deonar.

Meanwhile, the BMC has reduced its aid to BEST and urged it to increase its own revenue through reduction of operation costs, better management of leased properties and recovery of funds.

The ₹1,500-crore allocation will be used on strict terms for repayment of loans and procurement of new buses on wet lease.