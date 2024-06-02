GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Full emergency alert at Mumbai Airport after bomb threat note on Vistara flight

The Vistara flight landed at 10:19 a.m. at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

Published - June 02, 2024 01:33 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris received a bomb threat on June 2, 2024. Image for representation purposes only. File

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris received a bomb threat on June 2, 2024. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris received a bomb threat after which a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its arrival in Mumbai, a source said.

The flight landed at 10:19 a.m. on Sunday, the source said.

Vistara on Sunday reported that its," flight UK 024 from Paris' Charles de Gualle airport to Mumbai received a handwritten note on an airsickness bag threatening a bomb," said the source.

Following this, full emergency was declared at 10:08 a.m., as per the source, who added that the flight landed at 10:19 a.m.

"There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the source said.

Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight lands in ‘full emergency’ after bomb threat; all 172 passengers disembark safely

Vistara in a statement confirmed that "a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024."

Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities, a Vistara spokesperson said in the statement.

It also said that the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks.

Related Topics

Mumbai / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.