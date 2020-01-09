Mumbai

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai police

He has been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was on Wednesday arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with a string of cases registered against him in the city.

Police sources said that Lakdawala has been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and remanded in police custody.

The Anti Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch had earlier arrested his daughter Soniya for possessing a fake passport as well as his brother Akhil in connection with an extortion case registered last year.

