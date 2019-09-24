FTII students protest lack of representation in governing council

Students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Monday staged a three-hour demonstration to protest the Governing Council’s move to remove heads of various departments from the Academic Council (AC), as well as the total lack of student representation in the council.

The students also held a three-hour protest in the campus premises against the FTII administration with placards proclaiming ‘give back our rights’, ‘remove fences, not HoDs’.

However, no classes were disrupted due to Monday’s strike. “This protest is in solidarity with HoDs who were ousted from Academic Council. They were our only channel to raise our concerns as we had no representation in the AC,” said Aadhit Sathvin, president, FTII Students’ Association.

According to Rajarshi Majumdar, the general secretary of the FTII Students’ Association, the Governing Council’s decision to oust HoDs from the AC directly affected issues concerning students like course structures, faculty appointments, decisions to award scholarships, fee hikes among others.

“If HoDs are not permitted to raise the concerns of students, the FTII management could easily steam roll decisions not favourable to the student community,” Mr. Majumdar said.

Mr. Sathvin said that representatives of the students’ community would be meeting the chairman and other Academic Council members in Mumbai.

“Bhupendra Kainthola, Director FTII, will also be present and we are hoping for a resolution of this issue,” Mr. Sathvin told The Hindu.

In 2015, the functioning of the institute had been paralysed for four months with students agitating against the Information and Broadcasting (I & B) Ministry’s appointment of Gajendra Chauhan, TV actor and BJP member, on grounds that he lacked requisite “creative credentials” to helm a prestigious institute like the FTII.