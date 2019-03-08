From trauma to triumph

From social boycott to social acceptance has been a long journey for Yogini Surve, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. She is the only woman from government services to work as an OSD either with any minister or opposition leaders.

But there is more to her story. As she enjoys her position of power and social recognition, Ms. Surve recalls her troubled childhood that led to social boycott of her and her family in Kurla’s Nehrunagar area. . “We were forced to shift to Kandivli to overcome the trauma. My parents wanted to get me married, and I was looking for way out of the humiliation and opportunity to gain social acceptance,” she says.

A college friend’s father introduced her to the competitive exams such as UPSC and MPSC. “With no family back-up, I took tuitions and studied for UPSC. I cleared the State exams and joined as tehsildar in 2004,” says Ms. Surve.

This was not the end of her quest for a better life. “I hate being satisfied of work I do. One always has to search for avenues to better things. I never stopped myself going a mile further under the pretext of government duty,” she says.

She took to writing. “My poetry, short stories too are about finding beauty and peace among things,” she says. Today she has emerged as a multilingual poet, an author whose work was admired by the likes of late Vijay Tendulkar, an international award-winning documentary maker, and an aspiring filmmaker.

Her 2018 documentary Hunger bagged eight international awards. She is writing a script for her full-length feature film. “My poems are in Marathi, Hindi, English and Urdu. I paint, write short stories. Art has prevented me from turning bitter about life. It has given strength to a single mother like me to be absolutely independent and have positive look at everything,” she says.

Women’s day according to Ms. Surve is more about treating women as human beings. “We either trash women or make worship her as a goddess. We don’t see them as humans. That needs to change,” she says.