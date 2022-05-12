In Maharashtra, everyone making a beeline for Ayodhya

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath inspecting the under-construction site of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

May 12, 2022 10:21 IST

Elections or no elections, politicians of all hues from Maharashtra are seeking blessings of Lord Ram

Religious tourism is the flavour of the season for Maharashtra’s politicians and for all, Ayodhya is a destination that cannot be missed.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced that he will be visiting Ayodhya on June 5 to pay respects to Lord Ram to boost his new image as ‘saffron’ leader in the State. However, his visit has already stirred a controversy after Gonda MP of BJP Brij Bhushan demanded an apology from him for violence against north Indians in Mumbai.

Usually known for its aggressiveness, the MNS has gone quiet on the threat. Mr. Thackeray even issued a statement saying, “No one in the party should talk to the media... The party has appointed spokespersons. They will talk about it. Those who have been given responsibility should also speak responsibly and be aware of the language.”

Shiv Sena leader and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on June 10, but the party has said it shouldn’t be seen as a political visit. In an apparent dig at his uncle and MNS chief, he said, “Those who are already charged don’t need a charging point. Those who need to revive themselves need... I will not talk about that now. We will seek Lord Ram’s blessings for all.”

Special invitee

While the Sena and the MNS leaders plan their visits, State Congress unit chief Nana Patole is being invited to Ayodhya. Mahant Brijmohan Das from Dasharath seat of Ayodhya visited Mr. Patole on Monday and invited him to visit Lord Ram. “He accepted and will soon plan the visit,” said a party office-bearer.

NCP too is making it to the list of religious tourism. Party’s young MLA Rohit Pawar recently visited numerous places of pilgrimage, including Ayodhya. Mr. Pawar posted a video of his tour which included Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Radha Govid temple in Jaipur, Pushkar, Ajmer durgah, Vrindavan, Mathura, Sarnath, Varanasi and Ayodhya. “I visit to religious places with my family. Those who follow Hindu culture have always kept these things personal, and so do I,” he said. Mr. Pawar said he would never publicise his temple visits and certainly not for elections.

Even in the BJP, leaders do not want to be left behind when it comes to Ayodhya. Former State CM and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis recently claimed that he was part of the group that demolished Babri Masjid in 1992. Addressing the BJP’s booster dose rally in Mumbai a few days ago, Mr. Fadanvis said, “... I was also lodged at the Badaun Central jail for 18 days during kar seva.”