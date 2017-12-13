From Rajasthan to Mumbai on cycle

Mumbai: Fifty-three-year-old Shabbir Ghadiyali from Rajasthan could go the extra mile to pay his respects to Mohammad Burhanuddin, the late Syedna.

For the third time, the owner of a watch repairing shop in Partapur, has travelled 700 km to listen to the sermon of Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at Badri Mahal Masjid in memory of his father Syedna Burhanuddin. But what makes the journey from Rajasthan to Mumbai interesting is the mode of transport: cycle.

Mr. Ghadiyali started out at around 7 on November 26 and reached Mumbai on December 2, two days before the sermon. “Every day, I would start cycling in the early morning and continue till it gets dark. At nights, I used to rest in hotels and dargahs.”

Giving a breakup of the travel, he said, “From Partapur, I cycled 120 km to Lunawada, where I rested. I then pedalled for 125 km to reach Vadodara. It took another 145 km to Surat, 130 km to Vapi, and the final lap of 190 km to reach Raudat Tahera where Syedna Burhanuddin rests.”

When Syedna Burhanuddin, the 52nd Dai Al Mutlaq of the Dawoodi Bohras, died in 2014, Mr. Ghadiyali travelled by foot for 13 days to pay his last respects.

Mr. Ghadiyali stays with his wife Ajab, daughter Zainab (22), and son Ibrahim (27). Asked if his family is worried about him undertaking such a long journey, he said, “Absolutely not. In fact, they encouraged me to go ahead.”

Mr. Ibrahim seconded his father’s opinion. “We are not concerned about his safety because we know he will be alright. We are proud of our father. It shows his dedication and respect.”

“The journey was not tiring at all. The love and respect for our late Syedna can make me travel any distance,” said Mr. Ghadiyali.

After having completed the rituals, Mr. Ghadiyali returned to Rajasthan by train on December 4.