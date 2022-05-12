From Raj Thackeray to Sharad Pawar, nobody wants to miss Ayodhya

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath inspecting the under-construction site of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

May 12, 2022 10:21 IST

Religious tourism is the flavour of the season for Maharashtra’s politicians and for all Ayodhya is a destination that cannot be missed.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced that he will be visiting Ayodhya on June 5 to pay respects to Lord Ram to boost his new image of saffron leader in the State. However, his visit has already landed in controversy after Gonda MP of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Brij Bhushan demanded apology from him for violence against north Indians in Mumbai.

Usually known for the aggressiveness, the MNS has gone quiet on the threat with Mr. Thackeray even issuing a statement which read, “No one in the party should talk to the media about my visit to Ayodhya. The party has appointed spokespersons. They will talk about it. No one else should talk about it. Those who have been given responsibility should also speak responsibly and be aware of the language. Everyone in the party should take what is written seriously.”

Shiv Sena leader and State minister Aaditya Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on June 10, but the party has said that it shouldn’t be seen as a political visit. When asked him about the visit at a program in Mumbai, in an apparent dig at his uncle and MNS chief he said, “Those who are already charged don’t need a charging point. Those who need to revive themselves need a charging point. I will not talk about that though now. We will seek blessings of Lord Ram for all of us and people of the State.”

While the Sena and MNS leaders plan their visits, Congress State unit chief Nana Patole is being invited to Ayodhya. Mahant Brijmohan Das from Dasharath seat of Ayodhya visited Mr. Patole on Monday to extend an invitation to him to visit Lord Ram.

“He accepted the invitation and will soon plan the visit there,” said a Congress office-bearer.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too is making to the list of religious tourism. Party’s young MLA Rohit Pawar recently visited numerous pilgrims, including Ayodhya. Mr. Pawar posted a video of his religious tour which included Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Radha Govid temple in Jaipur, Pushkar, Ajmer Durgah, Vrindavan, Mathura, Sarnath, Varanasi, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

“I prayed for the fulfilment of Raghupati Raghav Rajaram prayer and establishing a Ramrajya of happy, satisfied citizens,” he said.