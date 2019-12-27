From PMC Bank to Malegaon blasts: what kept Mumbai courts busy this year

The multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam and a clutch of ongoing high-profile fraud cases kept courts in Mumbai busy in 2019 as beleaguered businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi faced the heat from judiciary which adjudicated on a number of important matters during the year.

Courts cracked the whip on Mr. Mallya and Mr. Modi — accused in separate cases of financial crime — who have fled the country, by declaring them fugitive economic offenders under a new law. Under the Fugitive Economic Offences Act, the court can order attachment of offenders’ properties.

Mr. Mallya, accused of money laundering and defaulting on loan repayments, left India in March 2016. In January, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court declared him a fugitive economic offender. The former liquor baron, currently in the U.K., had petitioned the Bombay High Court against the special court order and also sought a stay on further action by way of attachment of his properties by enforcement agencies. However, the court declined his request.

In December, the special PMLA court also declared diamond businessman Mr. Modi, a key accused in the multi- crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, as a fugitive economic offender. Mr. Modi, lodged in a U.K. jail, and his businessman uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of defrauding PNB of ₹13,400 crore in collusion with a few employees of the bank.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an application before the special court to declare Mr. Choksi, currently based in the Caribbean nation of Antigua, as a fugitive economic offender. The plea is pending before the court.

Multi-crore scam

Another financial crime was unearthed at PMC Bank. The scam, pegged at ₹4,355 crore, affected thousands of depositors, who took to the streets demanding justice and lifting of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-mandated curbs on the cooperative lender.

Senior PMC Bank officials, including former managing director Joy Thomas, and HDIL Group promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the bank. They are facing judicial proceedings. The fraud came to light in September after RBI discovered that the bank had allegedly created fictitious accounts to hide loans extended to almost-bankrupt HDIL. According to RBI, PMC Bank had masked 44 problematic loan accounts by tampering with its core banking system, and their details were accessible only to limited staff members.

Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the ED registered offences related to the fraud. On September 23, the RBI imposed regulatory restrictions on the bank for six months. The withdrawal limit for account holders was initially kept at ₹1,000 which was gradually increased to ₹50,000.

Maratha quota

In a landmark judgement, the high court in June upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education. It, however, ordered for the quota percentage to be reduced from 16% to 12% in education and 13% in government jobs.

The HC also upheld the constitutional validity of a section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under which repeat offenders in rape cases can be awarded life term or death penalty. It dismissed petitions filed by three convicts who were awarded death in the 2013 gang-rape of a photojournalist in Mumbai. The men had earlier been convicted for raping a call centre employee.

Civil liberties activists, booked by the Pune police for alleged Maoist links and their involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence of January 2018, suffered setbacks after different Benches of the HC refused to quash charges against them or release them on bail. In the judgements, the HC noted that there was prima facie material against the accused, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), an anti-terror law, besides the IPC.

The high court also refused to interfere in the formation of a new government in the State in November and the decision of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress to join hands.

Investigations against Indrani and (right) Peter Mukerjea in the Sheen | Photo Credit: PTI

ACB clean chit

The ACB filed affidavits before the Nagpur Bench of the HC stating it had not found any criminal liability against NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the multi-crore irrigation scam. The ACB said its inquiry found no involvement of Mr. Pawar in the alleged irregularities in 12 projects undertaken by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation.

In November, a Nagpur court issued a notice to BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking his response to an application seeking criminal proceedings to be initiated against him for alleged non-disclosure of two criminal cases in his election affidavit filed in 2014.

The trial in the September 2008 Malegaon blast case against BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit and others continued with witnesses being examined. The trial against former media barons Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea, and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in the Sheena Bora murder case also moved further.

In a relief to veteran actor Nana Patekar, the Mumbai police informed a local court it had no evidence to prosecute him in a molestation case lodged by actor Tanushree Dutta. Ms. Dutta’s complaint in 2018 had sparked a nationwide ‘#MeToo’ movement on social media.