From nutrition to traditional wisdom, Maharashtra’s gene bank project is about using science to secure future  

The country’s first-of-its-kind gene bank project in Maharashtra, which received the approval of the State Cabinet last week and is to be implemented across the State, has the potential to use modern scientific methodology to separate the chaff from the grain from the massive pool of traditional Indian wisdom. It can also scout and introduce crop cultivars and livestock breeds for better adaptation to climate change and variability.

MGB is a collaborative process of knowledge generation, documentation, validation and propagation of successful community-driven practices of conservation of biodiversity,” said the executive summary of the gene bank program. The project covers all streams of pure sciences to social sciences in a bid to save bio-diversity.

It was initially sanctioned for five years, i.e. up to March 2019. After a couple of extensions, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the project came to a conclusion on December 31, 2020.

“The uniqueness of the project lies in the fact that it brought together several grass-root workers and social scientists, and marginalised communities together towards achieving a common goal of conservation of biodiversity. Using the modern scientific methodology to separate the chaff from the grain from the massive pool of traditional Indian wisdom has been a significant achievement,” according to the objective of the project.

The project could help document vast traditional knowledge resources of local communities. “It will help in scouting and introduction of crop cultivars and livestock breeds for better adaptation to climate change and variability, demonstrating solutions to ensure food and nutritional security for marginalized communities and creating a model of community-led conservation in India,” the objectives state.

Seven major thematic areas of the project include, ex situ conservation of marine biodiversity; on farm conservation of crop genetic diversity; on farm conservation of livestock genetic diversity; conservation and sustainable use of indigenous fish and shellfish diversity in selected water bodies; conservation of grassland and savanna biodiversity; eco restoration of community forest resource lands employing a diversity of life-sustaining and economic plant species and participatory management of the relevant information.

The Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission (RGSTC) of Maharashtra Government had invited Dr. Madhav Gadgil to prepare a program on Gene Bank for Maharashtra in the year 2006. It was decided that the Maharashtra Gene Bank Project would take a broader view and design a live gene bank with both in situ and ex situ components.

This was followed by State-wide consultations with various stakeholders to finalise the approach and themes. The project was delayed meanwhile but RGSTC chairman Dr. Anil Kakodkar revised the entire project.

