From municipal school to a summer at Wharton

Mumbai: Dungar Chundawat and Ritik Solanki, both 16, are all set to go to Wharton in July, for a two-week summer school course studying business, risk and entrepreneurship.

Nothing unusual about that, you might say, especially in a city like Mumbai that is fuelled by ambition.

Until you also know that Dungar and Ritik are from economically weak backgrounds, have studied in a state-run public school, and are first-generation English-medium learners (in fact they are both the first in their families who will study past Class X). Dungar’s father is a cloth merchant, and Ritik’s father is a sweeper.

The boys have just completed their SSC board exams, from Shindewadi Public School, Dadar. They have been taught since Class III by Teach for India fellows; for the past year, Abhishek Saraf (26) has been their fellow.

The school, which is state-run and managed by the NGO Akanksha, received information about summer programmes for high school students which are held on American campuses every year. Dhwani Shah, Shindewadi’s principal, told Mr. Saraf about them, and they decided the two kids should apply. “They are both leaders,” Mr. Saraf says, “and Ritik wants to be an entrepreneur. It completely fits what we envision for them. It was the perfect program.”

At first, the children were not very serious about applying, or even sure they wanted to. “We had no idea. Dhwani Didi told us we should apply,” Ritik says. Dungar adds, “We were tense, because our board exams were going on, and in between we had to write our statement of purpose. The first few days, we weren’t really serious about it, because personally, I felt I wouldn’t be able to get it.” But, he says, Mr. Saraf and Ms. Shah pushed them to keep at it. “They were after me!”

For Ms. Shah and Mr. Saraf, the choice was clear. “They want to make something of their lives, though their family lives are difficult,” Mr. Saraf says. Both kids have always been bright, and academically the top of their class;. They’re not just swots, though: they have been on the student council, played football, participated in every extracurricular activity. Dungar is always curious, asking questions that are ‘out of syllabus’ but intelligent. Mr. Saraf, who taught them geography, recalls that he once asked about endangered species, and how we know exactly how many tigers are left in our world. Mr. Solanki has been more of a quiet worker, but with as forceful a personality. “A student was performing weakly in class,” Mr. Saraf says, “We sat him next to Ritik, and he was performing brilliantly by the end of the year thanks to his help.” He is also not quiet in his ambition: the very first day he met Mr. Saraf, he spoke about his ambition to go and settle in the USA.

Every day in March, the three of them worked for two hours a day on the boy’s essays, writing, re-writing, editing. “They had the content,” Mr. Saraf says, “it was just about putting it together.”

But then there was the finance issue. The boys’ parents certainly couldn’t afford the fees — “I didn’t even tell my parents I had applied,” Mr. Solanki says — and neither could the school help. Applying for funding didn’t

seem to offer much hope; while it is common for college, it is rare to get scholarships for high school summer programs. Ms. Shah got in touch with Wharton anyway. “Email chains are so slow,” she says, “and there is no one point of contact.” There didn’t seem to be much hope.

Then, a board member of the Akanksha Foundation’s USA office decided to sponsor the children’s studies. And now, the boys are packing their bags.

First, there are the SSC results; those should be out today. They they expect to do well, and they hope that that means they will get into good junior colleges.

Are they excited about Wharton? They say they are, but also confess to nervousness. They will, after all, be studying with an international group of students at one of the world’s top business schools.

Mr. Saraf and Ms. Shah are doing what they can to help. “Our goal right now is to equip them with the skills to succeed there,” Mr. Saraf says, “whether it’s through speaking classes, or computer use classes. They shouldn’t feel like their backgrounds are stopping them.”

The lads don’t seem overawed, however. When The Hindu met them, they were happily kicking a football around in the playing field below their school. In the golden evening light, they talked to each other when they thought the photographer wasn’t listening, and fall silent as soon as someone looks at them.

“Have your parents given you any advice?” we ask them. Not yet, they say. “I’m sure they will soon, before we leave,” Ritik says. Dungar forgets his tact for a second: “The day before we leave, every piece of advice in the world will come out all at once. Then, we will really get to hear!”