From brain death to organ donation, city sees 81% conversion rate this year

Improved awareness and counselling facilities have helped the city raise its conversion rate of organ donation to 81% so far this year. Of the 60 patients declared brain dead this year, families of 49 consented to donate their organs to patients in need.

The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), which oversees the distribution of organs, says it has taken well-coordinated efforts to improve the numbers. “There are many components to the entire process, starting from identifying the brain dead patient to organ donation. Each of the components has played a crucial role in the improved statistics we see this year,” Dr. S.K. Mathur, president of the ZTCC, said.

48 donations in 2018

In 2018, hospitals in the city carried out 48 organ donations. This year, the number has already reached 49, with an organ donation carried out on Sunday after the family of a 47-year-old man who suffered a brain haemorrhage consented to donate his heart, liver and kidneys. With this donation, the Fortis Hospital in Mulund marked their 100th heart transplant.

“NGOs have played a very big role in public awareness, besides the media and medical professionals. They have reached out to religious institutions, schools and colleges,” Dr. Mathur said. He said the ZTCC’s fair distribution system of organs also instills faith in the cause. “People know that the organs are not being misused or sold.”

Dr. Astrid Lobo Gajiwala, who heads the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, said intensivists play a crucial role in the first phase of organ donation, which involves identifying a potential donor. Following a circular from the Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra, early this year, all intensivists underwent training for brain death identification.

In April, transplant coordinators, who step in during the second phase to counsel family members, also underwent a six day-long training programme. “We have another workshop coming up in July for the NGOs, as they play a big role in public awareness,” Dr. Gajiwala said.

To boost the organ donation programme further, ZTCC officials are now working closely with government-run hospitals as well. Public hospitals witness a large number of ICU deaths, and timely identification of brain dead patients who can be potential donors can lead to more donations.