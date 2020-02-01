Fresh probe sought into judge Loya death case

A group of over 30 people held a brief protest in south Mumbai seeking a fresh probe into the alleged suspicious death of special CBI judge B.H. Loya in 2014.

The protest was held near the Gateway of India on Thursday, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Around 36 protesters, who were wearing T-shirts emblazoned with ‘Who killed Judge Loya?’, took part in the protest that lasted for about 15 minutes.

They also held a banner with the image of Mahatma Gandhi and ‘Satyamev Jayate’ written on it.

“Justice Loya died under suspicious circumstances. Our demand is that the death case must be properly investigated and the government should file a case. A court trial should be held,” one of protesters said.

He added, “After the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government came to power, our hopes about a fresh probe into the case have brightened,” he said.

Police said that they had not been informed about the protest and no permission had been granted for it.