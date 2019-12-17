Fresh pitch to curb crimes against women

With ghastly crimes against women sparking fresh outrage across the country, a new initiative steered by India’s advertising and marketing industry and the Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) seeks to arrive at actionable ideas to curb such incidents.

State’s former Director General of Police D. Sivanandhan, along with leaders from the advertising and marketing industry and NGOs, shall congregate this Thursday in the city to kick-start the initiative with 10 of their representatives speaking for 10 minutes each with action points for mitigating violence against women.

“There has been so much spoken and written about why these horrific crimes against women are perpetrated,” said Ashish Vaid, president, Indian Merchant Chamber (IMC). “Now it’s time to succinctly spell out what could actually be done to improve the situation.”

Srinivasan Swamy, world chairman and president, International Advertising Association, said the association has always stood for an ethos that advocated communication as a force for good. “This is as good a time as any to make that work very hard,” he said.

The industry leaders are also expected to commit to help execute some of the proposed changes. The other speakers at the event include Ashish Bhasin, president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India, Partho Dasgupta, president of The Advertising Club, Rotary Club of Bombay president Preeti Mehta, Dr. A.L. Sharada, representing Population First, Nandini Dias CEO-India, Lodestar UM, and Megha Tata, managing director-South.