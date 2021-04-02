Fresh peak of 43,183 cases in Maharashtra

Pune

02 April 2021 00:17 IST

At 249, State sees record surge in deaths this year; highest single-day spike in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike of 43,183 COVID-19 cases, pushing its total active case tally to 3,66,533.

In its highest fatality spike this year, the State reported 249 deaths (140 of which were reported in the last 48 hours, while the rest were from an earlier period) as the total death toll climbed to 54,898. As many as 32,641 patients were discharged.

The State’s recovery rate has dipped to 85.2%. A record-high 1.83 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours. While the total case tally has now reached 28,56,163, the cumulative recoveries stand at 24,33,368.

“Of a total of 1,99,75,341 laboratory samples tested thus far, 28,56,163 (with the average case positivity rising to 14.3%) have returned positive with over 1.87 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality rate has incrementally dipped to 1.92%.

Pune district clocked a consecutive spike of more than 8,000 cases to take its total case tally to 5,44,287. As per State Health Department figures, 18 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 8,343. As per district authorities, the active case tally has crossed 65,000, while the death toll breached the 10,000 mark.

Mumbai reported a new high of 8,646 cases, taking its total case tally to 4,23,419, of which 54,807 are active. Eighteen fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,708. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Navi Mumbai civic body reported 1,060 cases to take its total tally to 72,183. A single death took the toll to 1,192.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 3,600 cases as its total case tally reached 2,33,883, of which 48,806 are active. As per State Health Department figures, the district reported an alarming fatality spike of 60 deaths to take its death toll to 3,919.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported a huge spike of more than 1,400 new cases to take its total tally to 85,371, of which 13,482 were active. A big fatality spike of 35 deaths took the total death toll to 1,377.

Nanded in Marathwada recorded more than 1,300 cases and six deaths to take its total case tally to 44,567, of which 10,006 are active while its death toll has risen to 787.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported over 3,000 new cases, taking its tally to 1,82,095, of which 36,292 are active. Nineteen deaths pushed its toll to 2,241. A 38-year-old patient died allegedly due to shortage of critical care beds at a civic hospital in Nashik city. The patient had launched a protest on Wednesday evening as his oxygen levels dropped. Before a bed could be secured, he died, provoking a political blame game.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported more than 1,100 fresh cases and three deaths, taking its total cases to 86,508, of which 6,969 are active, while its death toll stayed at 1,599.

Dr. Awate said 19,09,498 people across the State are in home quarantine and 18,432 are in institutional quarantine facilities.