Fresh peak in Maharashtra: 13,165 cases in a day

State’s total case tally rises to 6,28,642; Pune reports over 2,700 fresh cases, 86 more deaths

Maharashtra reported 13,165 new COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike yet, taking its tally to 6,28,642. The State recorded 346 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 21,033.

This is the first time the State has recorded over 13,000 cases in a single day. The previous highest spike was 12,822 cases reported on August 8. The number of active cases has now risen to 1,60,413, while the State’s recovery stands at 71.09%. With 9,011 patients discharged on Wednesday, the tally of recoveries has reached 4,46,881. The State’s case fatality rate has marginally reduced to 3.35%.

Mumbai city reported a spike of 1,132 cases, pushing its total case load to 1,31,542, of which 17,914 are active. With 46 new fatalities, the city’s total death toll has climbed to 7,268.

Pune reported over 2,700 fresh cases to take its tally to 1,37,601, while 86 more deaths pushed its toll to 3,422. The district administration said the number of active cases was just over 27,200, with the recovery rate at 76.50%.

997 new cases in Nagpur

Nagpur district reported a surge of 997 cases, pushing its total case tally to 15,804, of which 7,946 are active. With 26 more deaths, the total toll has reached 425.

Solapur, the worst-hit district after Pune, reported 15 fatalities and 466 fresh cases as its toll climbed to 661 and tally reached 15,455, of which 4,484 are active. Kolhapur reported 434 new cases, taking its tally to 15,246, of which 6,932 are active. With 15 new deaths, the district’s toll has gone up to 413.

Sangli reported 18 deaths as its death toll climbed to 246. With 319 fresh cases, the district’s total case tally has reached 7,442, of which 2,790 are active.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra reported 756 fresh cases as its total tally soared to 28,626, of which 10,168 are active. The district reported seven deaths as its death toll rose to 699.

Jalgaon saw a huge spike of 605 cases and reported nine more deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 19,371, of which 5,445 are active, while the death toll has now climbed to 712.

Ahmednagar district reported 13 more fatalities as its total death toll climbed to 172, while a sharp spike of 603 cases saw its total case tally rise to 14,274, of which 3,239 are active.

Thane tally crosses 41,500

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 14 deaths as its toll climbed to 1,341. A surge of 478 cases saw its total case tally cross the 41,500 mark. Kalyan-Dombivli reported 12 deaths as its total toll reached 608, while 386 new cases saw its total case tally rise to 28,494. Navi Mumbai reported eight deaths and 352 new cases, as its death toll reached 569 and tally rose to 23,968.

“Of a total of 33,37,848 laboratory samples tested so far, 6,28,642 (18.83%) have tested positive. Nearly 73,000 samples across the State were tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. He said a total of 11,62,450 people across the State are in home quarantine and 37,094 are in institutional quarantine facilities.