Fresh onion stock floods market

The arrival of fresh onion stock from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to the APMC market in Vashi has resulted in a drop in the surging price of the vegetable.

However, traders in the retail market are charging customers a high price even for the new stock. While they claim the old onions are out of stock, they charge ₹120-₹150 for the new stock.

Manohar Totlani, an onion trader at the market, said, “The layman doesn’t know the difference between the prices of the old and new onion stock. The retailers are taking advantage of the situation and overcharging customers. The old onions are still costly and their prices hover around ₹100. But that stock is almost finished and the new batch of onions is flooding the market.”

While the prices of the old stock has dipped from ₹110-₹130 on Monday to ₹100-₹110 on Tuesday, the small onions from the new stock, which were priced at ₹30-₹80 till Monday, now cost ₹30-₹40 in the wholesale market. The prices of the larger ones have dropped from ₹80-₹100 on Monday to ₹50-₹80 on Tuesday. The produce from Gujarat, which was available for ₹70-₹90 on Monday, now costs ₹40-₹80. The stock from Madhya Pradesh was priced between ₹30 and ₹60.

Mr. Totlani said, “Only onions from the old stock are priced above ₹100 in the wholesale market. They are big, pale and last longer. The new ones hardly have one layer of skin. They look fresh and are bright in colour, but don’t have a long shelf life.”