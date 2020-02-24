French man falls into bathroom duct, dies

A 30-year-old French man who lived in Seawoods was found dead inside the duct attached to the washroom of his apartment on Sunday.

Charly Tastet, who lived on the ninth floor of The Residence society in Sector 46 was found missing by his wife, Tanaya Thakur, when she woke up around 7.30 a.m. She went to look for him, asked the watchman and finally tried calling her husband, only to find his phone in their bedroom. When Ms. Thakur entered the dry area attached to their washroom and peeped into the duct, she found Tastet’s body lying on the podium on the third floor.

“He injured his head and probably died on the spot. The main bathroom door was adjacent to the door which led from the bathroom to the dry area were adjacent. The dry area has a four-by-five feet duct which is not secured by grills,” senior police inspector Tanvir Shaikh, NRI police station, said.

According to a source, Tastet had been partying for the past three days for his anniversary and birthday. The police suspect that he slipped into the duct because he was hung-over and sleepy. “Prima facie, there seems to be no foul play and a case of accidental death has been registered,” Mr. Shaikh said.

Tastet had rented the apartment around four months back after he joined a Spanish meat company, which had plans to expand in Mumbai, as India Sales Manager. He was setting up a Mumbai branch for the company and worked from home, the police said.