‘Free Kashmir’ poster at Gateway: Sena lashes out at Fadnavis for targeting CM

The Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis for targeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard displayed by a woman at a protest against the JNU violence in Mumbai.

When Mehek Prabhu, a Marathi woman from Mumbai, stood up for the pain of Kashmiris by holding the placard, the Opposition termed it sedition, the Sena said, adding there cannot be a dirtier example of irresponsibility.

In remarks laced with sarcasm, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the placard shocked the Opposition leaders and awakened the nationalist sentiment in them.

“They attacked Mr. Thackeray and asked how this anti-national activity can happen right under his nose. The allegation was so frivolous that the Opposition leaders made a mockery of themselves,” it said. “This is not good for the State...we are worried for the opposition,” the Sena tauntingly said.

After the placard with ‘Free Kashmir’ message was seen at the protest against the JNU violence at the Gateway of India, Mr. Fadnavis had asked what exactly was the protest for and if the CM would tolerate this “anti-India campaign” right under his nose.

The Sena said Ms. Prabhu came out before TV channels after her placard kicked up a row and gave her side of the story, saying her intention was about freeing Kashmir from communication restrictions faced by people there.

“A Mumbaikar Marathi woman could understand the pain of Kashmiris. The Opposition feels this is sedition. There can’t be a dirtier example of irresponsibility,” it said. “If the Opposition and its supporters feel expressing yourself fearlessly is sedition, it is not good for them (Opposition) and the country. The Opposition has fallen flat on its face after Ms. Prabhu’s clarification,” the Marathi publication said.

It also asked Mr. Fadnavis to exercise caution and restraint, and respect his current post as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly.

“We understand his pain. He should apply balm on his wounds and stay quiet for sometime,” it said.

The Sena said the opposition BJP needs counselling as it has become directionless since Mr. Fadnavis became LoP. Every day, the Fadnavis-led opposition feels the State government will collapse and they will return to power, the Sena said. “The Opposition raises flimsy issues in an attempt to corner the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. But nothing of this sort will happen. In fact, the three parties (Sena, NCP and Congress — allies in the State government) will come closer and become stronger,” it said.

The Sena asked the BJP to organise a counselling workshop on duties and responsibilities of Opposition at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodini, a RSS-affiliated research institute located in Thane district.

It also took a dim view of BJP leader Chandrasekhar Bawankule asking Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar to join the saffron party, amid speculations that the latter was upset with the portfolio allocated to him in the Thackeray-led government.

“This is too much. Did Mr. Bawankule quit the BJP and join the Congress after he was denied ticket in the Assembly polls (held in October last year)?” the Sena asked.

Maharashtra cannot afford loss of face and trust of the Opposition parties, it said.