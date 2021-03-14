Free heart surgeries give 85 children new lease of life

Rotary Club of Bombay Airport raises ₹2.17 crore amid COVID-19 to treat children with congenital heart disease

At least 85 children with congenital heart disease got a new lease of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic owing to funds of ₹2.17 crore raised by the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport.

The free paediatric heart surgeries were performed at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care in Kharghar.

Among the children were nine-month-old Vidhit Tayde from Akola and one-year-old Jyothirmaya Dhar from Odisha. While Vidhit braved the rain and endured an 18-hour bike journey, Jyothirmaya travelled three days by train with his parents to reach the hospital in Kharghar.

Vidhit’s parents learnt about his condition when he was four months old. However, his surgery scheduled for March 2020 was postponed to July owing to the lockdown. “There was no means of transport. A taxi driver backed out due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. I was three months pregnant, but my husband asked me to stay strong and we travelled by bike,” Sadiksha Tayde, Vidhit’s mother, said.

The couple had no raincoat and the motorbike did not have a headlight. So they used plastic sheets to shield the rain and the mobile phone’s torchlight to navigate roads at night. At Pune, they rested for two hours at a friend’s house, then resumed their journey and reached the hospital on July 17. After a seven-day quarantine, the surgery was performed. “When hospital authorities learnt that we planned to return by bike, Dr. Satish Pawar arranged a car for us,” Ms. Tayde said.

Sanjay Kumar Dhar, Jyothirmaya’s father who worked as a farmer in Baleshwar, said, “He developed multiple holes in his heart during lockdown. He cried for at least 10 hours a day and his body turned blue. When train services resumed, a railway agent helped me buy tickets from Bhubaneswar. During the journey, they had to explain their plight to co-passengers who scolded them for travelling with a child amid a pandemic.

‘Lockdown struggles’

Dr. Rashmi Prabhatha, head of department, paediatric cardiac surgery, at the hospital, said, “Children with congenital heart disease faced a lot of struggle to reach us during lockdown. It was also mandatory for families to get tested for COVID-19. In emergencies, we directly performed surgery by following all protocols.”

Dr. Prabhatha said Dhar, who weighed only 7 kg, had a hole in his heart that blocked the path that carried impure blood for purification. She said, “We cleared the block through surgery and the baby recovered.”

C. Sreenivas, chairman, Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust, said 85 surgeries have been performed so far using the funds raised by the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport. “We will perform another 65 surgeries by May 2021. Around 750 surgeries and interventions are planned this year. From next year, this number would be around 1,800 to 2,000.”

‘Integrated approach’

Mr. Sreenivas said congenital heart disease is a national burden and an integrated approach is needed for early diagnosis and cure. “Affordability and accessibility are huge challenges that families face while trying to find care for their little ones,” he said.