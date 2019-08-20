Fraudster absconding since 2015 held

A man wanted in a multi-crore rupee fraud, who had been absconding for the last four years, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police from Delhi earlier this month.

According to EOW officers, Samir Das used to work as a financial consultant in Goregaon. They said his client, Sanjay Shetye, registered a complaint against him in 2015 alleging that Mr. Das had availed of loans amounting to ₹3.5 crore by forging his signatures.

As the amount involved was a large one, the case was taken over by the EOW, and Mr. Das had been on the run ever since.

“Our teams had visited his residence in Goregaon but found that it had been seized by a bank after he defaulted on a loan. However, after consistent technical investigation, we managed to pinpoint his location to Dwarka in New Delhi,” senior police inspector Kishore Parab, EOW, said.

Mr. Parab said Mr. Das was picked up from the Le Tara Residency hotel in Dwarka on August 11 and produced in a local court where the EOW obtained his transit custody. He was then brought to Mumbai and produced in the Esplanade Court, where he was further remanded in police custody.

Officials said Mr. Das forged gazette entries by changing names on PAN cards and appropriated signed blank cheques and real time gross settlement (RTGS) slips belonging to Mr. Shetye in his capacity as financial consultant. Based on these documents, Mr. Das allegedly obtained a loan of ₹3.5 crore of which ₹2.83 crore was deposited to his personal account.

“The accused is in our custody till 22nd August. Further inquiries are being made into the matter. It is believed that Mr. Das conspired with a bank official who sanctioned him the loan based on the forged documents and we are verifying this possibility further,” Mr. Parab said.

Mr. Das has been charged with cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.