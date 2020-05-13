Fraud cases: DHFL promoters denied anticipatory bail

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected two anticipatory bail pleas, filed by promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), seeking that they not be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in two separate cases.

Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan had filed the pleas in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case, and in another case where provident fund (PF) savings of employees of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) were allegedly diverted to DHFL.

A single judge Bench of Justice Bharati Dangre said, “It is an offence of money laundering which has serious ramifications and the potential to bring the swirling economy of the entire country to a standstill.”

“The procedure of law must be followed and abided by. A serious economic offence cannot wait for the pandemic to recede and the projection of applicants as not being healthy would not absolve them of being subjected to interrogation,” Justice Dangre added.

Tricky transactions

Justice Dangre also observed that custodial interrogation, as sought by ED, was justified as the crime involved complicated financial transactions between several individuals, and companies, and noted that the widespread business activities of the accused called for a deeper search into the money trail.

In the Yes Bank case, the Wadhawan brothers have been accused of paying a kickback of ₹600 crore to Rana Kapoor, former managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, in the form of a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm floated by Mr. Kapoor in the name of his daughter by showing overvalued properties as mortgages. In return, Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in short-term debentures in DHFL which has not been redeemed till date, argued additional solicitor general Anil Singh, opposing the anticipatory bail.

The court observed that only the applicants could throw light on the nature of transactions and the alleged conspiracy can be cracked by interrogating them on the rolling of funds in the sister companies by deciphering their accounts. The applicants will have to be confronted with various incriminating documents with respect to the loans sanctioned in its favour by Yes Bank, and the loans sanctioned by the DHFL to Mr. Kapoor, noted the judge.

Diverting PF

In the UPPCL case, the Wadhawan brothers have been accused of diverting nearly ₹4,122 crore of provident fund savings of employees of the State government firm to DHFL. The ED contended that funds were diverted from two trusts — Uttar Pradesh State Power Sector Employees Trust and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Contributory Provident Fund Trust. While the trusts have received part of their funds invested in DHFL, they are yet to receive ₹2,268 crore.

The matter had come to light after the Economic Offences Wing of the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against the accused involved in the scam. Later, the U.P. government transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI recently questioned two IAS officials, Alok Kumar and Aparna U, who were the UPPCL chairman and managing director between 2017 and 2019, respectively, when the scam took place.

Soon after the EOW registered the case in U.P., the ED also did so and started investigations. The Wadhawans moved for pre-arrest bails on April 28 arguing that all documents pertaining to the case had been seized and their custodial interrogation was not required.