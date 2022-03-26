Four-year-old killed in Mumbai house collapse
Two more women were injured in Kandivali.
A house collapsed in Mumbai's Kandivli area in western suburbs, killing a four-year-old child and injuring two others.
According to the information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a one floor house collapsed during drainage line work at around 4 p.m. on Saturday at K D Compound in Lalji Pada area of Kandivli west.
As per the corporation's Shatabdi hospital, Hasina Shaha, F/22yrs and Shahidunnisa Rain, F/30 both aree under treatment. While Noushad Ali M/ 4 yrs was declared brought dead. Further details are awaited.
