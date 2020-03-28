Four vehicles intercepted for ferrying people; 130 booked

The Navi Mumbai Police on Friday booked over 130 people for allegedly trying to travel hiding in vehicles meant for essential services at Vashi toll naka, Nawde phata at Taloja, and on the Sion-Panvel highway near McDonald’s at Kalamboli.

Senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said people, who wanted to go to their home towns, were found hiding in the vehicles though it seemed as if they were carrying essential goods. “Police personnel are deployed at Vashi toll naka round the clock. People need to understand the seriousness of the novel coronavirus outbreak and stop venturing out.” The four vehicles caught at Vashi naka were two tempos, one ambulance and one truck. Fifty-one passengers along with the drivers were booked.

At Nawde phata in Taloja, the police found 14 people travelling in a truck from Dombivali to Satara and four in a car. “The truck had delivered sugar and on its return was carrying passengers in the name of supplying essential services. The truck had five men, three children, and six women. The four in the car from Khedukpada were loitering around the node,” Kashinath Chavan, senior police inspector of Taloja police station, said.

The Kalamboli police found 63 people in seven vehicles. They were on their way to Phaltan in Satara and Karnataka.