Four students drown in Pandavkada

Four people, including three students from SIES, Nerul, drowned in the Pandavkada waterfalls near Kharghar on Saturday at 8.40 a.m. The bodies of three victims were recovered by rescue workers before search operations were called off for the day. They will be resumed on Sunday morning to look for the missing girl.

For seven students — five girls and two boys — from SIES, a last-minute plan to bunk college and go on a fun picnic turned into a tragedy when three girls from their group drowned in the gushing waters. Rescue workers recovered the body of Aarti Nair (18), a resident of Nerul, and Shweta Nand (18), from Airoli, while search is on for Neha Dama.

Besides this group of seven, Neha Jain (19), resident of Chembur Naka, who was there with a friend, also drowned. Though her friend tried to catch her hand, he could not hold on to her and she slipped away.

Entry to the Pandavkada waterfalls is banned during monsoons and police has put up notices announcing this, and barricades. However, there is no ban on entry to the nearby driving range.