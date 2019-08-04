Four students drown in Pandavkada

Four students, including three from SIES, Nerul, drowned in the Pandavkada waterfalls near Kharghar on Saturday at 8.40 a.m. The bodies of three victims were recovered by rescue workers before search operations were called off for the day. They will be resumed on Sunday morning.

For seven students — five girls and two boys — from SIES, a last-minute plan to bunk college and go on a fun picnic turned into a tragedy when three girls from their group drowned in the gushing waters. Rescue workers recovered the body of Aarti Nair (18), a resident of Nerul, and Shweta Nand (18), from Airoli, while search is on for Neha Dama.

Besides this group of seven, Neha Jain (19), resident of Chembur Naka, who was there with a friend, also drowned. Though her friend tried to catch her hand, he could not hold on to her and she slipped away.

Meanwhile, the inconsolable mother of Ms. Dama, a resident of Koparkhairane, had no idea that her daughter had gone to Kharghar with her friends instead of going to college. “The last I spoke to my daughter was around 7.30 a.m. when she was in the bus. She told me that she was 10 minutes away from the college bus stop. I did not call her later as they are not allowed to use phones in college. I had no idea she had plans to go to the waterfalls,” she said.

Entry to the Pandavkada waterfalls is banned during monsoons and police has put up notices announcing this, and barricades. However, there is no ban on entry to the nearby driving range till a certain point after which the forest department has put up barricades stopping people from going further.

The girls are believed to have got carried away by the gushing waters from the hill top. “The boy from Chembur tried to hold Ms. Jain’s hand, but it slipped. The students ignored the barricades and found an alternate route to reach the waterfall. The flow of water was heavy as it had been raining incessantly,” Tayyab Aherwadi, a member of Kharghar forum, who was part of rescue team, said.

Prabhakar Joshi, president of Forest Committee said, “CIDCO should consider constructing a proper road here so that the tourists can avoid any shortcuts and meet with such accidents. The students would not have estimated the intensity of the flowing water. They came from the rear because of the police presence in the front.”

Meanwhile, the Kharghar police this year has so far booked 41 people for bypassing the police advisory and going to Pandavkada. “We have been warning people of the dangers of going to these areas, have put up boards and barrciades, yet some of them don’t take it seriously and manage to reach the waterfalls,” said Pradeep Tidar, senior police inspector, Kharghar police station.