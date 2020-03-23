Mumbai

Four pvt. labs get approval to carry out COVID-19 tests

16 more in pipeline; names to be added within the week

Four private laboratories — Thyrocare, Suburban Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. and HN Reliance Foundation Hospital — have received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out COVID-19 tests. At least 16 more laboratories are in the pipeline for approval and more names will be added to the list within this week.

Dr. Sujata Baweja, head of microbiology, Sion hospital, who is coordinating with the private labs said at least 20 had applied for approval. “The approvals are in the process as the government is looking at scaling up the testing facilities. Within this week a majority of them will get the approval and will start testing,” she said.

Dr. Baweja said all laboratories will use their own kits. The ICMR has said the price of the test cannot exceed ₹4,500 and urged private players to offer free or subsidised testing.

Earlier, the State government had on Saturday issued an advisory to private hospitals asking them to postpone non-emergency services and prepare isolation wards in view of the outbreak of the virus.

(With inputs from PTI)

