Four people rescued in Vile Parle fire in Mumbai

Four people were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade when a fire broke out in a few offices in a Vile Parle high-rise on Sunday evening. Firefighting operations are underway and firemen are ensuring that there was no more persons were trapped.

The fire broke out in Labh Shrivalli building on Bajaj Road in Vile Parle around 7 pm. It is confined to a few offices on the 7th and 8th floor of the 13-storey building. Eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers are engaged in firefighting operations at the site as the fire is categorised level III (medium).

The fire was brought under control by 10 pm. Apart from the three to four people already rescued, another woman was rescued by firemen later. No casualty has been reported. Fire in building's A wing is under control while in B wing, firefighting is still underway.

“Fire fighting system of the building was not working. Electricity and water supply will be cut off till the system gets functional and further action under Fire Act will be initiated. Cause of fire will be under investigation. A major fire was controlled in very short time and spread was contained on upper floors,” said P S Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade.