Four more policemen succumb to virus

Mumbai

14 June 2020 00:12 IST

Death toll in Mumbai Police rises to 26

Four more personnel from the Mumbai Police succumbed to COVID-19 between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, taking the death toll among the city’s police force to 26. This is the highest number of lives lost to the dreaded virus in a span of 24 hours.

Police officers said the deceased include an assistant sub inspector, a head constable, and two police constables. A senior officer said, “The head constable, who was a resident of Goregaon (West), was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to SevenHills Hospital in Andheri on June 4. He also had diabetes. His family members are in perfect health.”

The head constable and one of the two constables were posted in police stations in northern Mumbai, while the assistant sub inspector was posted with a police station in western Mumbai, The other constable was posted with a side branch, officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The total number of deaths among the Mumbai Police due to the novel coronavirus stands at 26 as of Saturday,” Mumbai Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok said.

Police officers across ranks expressed concern over monsoon-related diseases exacerbating health issues and further lowering immunity, making on-ground e personnel more vulnerable to COVID 19.

‘Lax behaviour’

“The general sentiment that we are picking up while on patrolling rounds is that people seem to believe COVID-19 is gone just because the lockdown is being eased. Most of the people that we have stopped over the last few days include those stepping out for completely unnecessary reasons like joyrides, ‘enjoying’ the first few rain showers or taking walks,” an officer posted in south Mumbai said.

On Saturday, the Oshiwara police started enforcing strict restrictions on joggers’ parks in their jurisdictions, forbidding entry from 7 p.m., after a surge in joggers was observed over the last few days.