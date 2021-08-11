Four-month-old boy operated on for rare congenital disorder

A Nandurbar-based farmer’s four-month-old son has been treated for a rare congenital encephalocele disorder after an eight-hour surgery at Wadia hospital in Mumbai.

Suresh Kuta Pavra and Bhartibai Suresh Pavra from Dhanaji Putro village became parents of a third baby, Kartik, on April 5. He was born with a swelling which hung over his eyes and almost blocked his nose. It made breathing difficult and his vision was also distorted. Even after CT scans, doctors in the village could not detect the condition. The village’s primary healthcare provider sent the pictures to a paediatric neurosurgeon at Wadia hospital following which the family came to Mumbai.

Dr. Chandrashekhar Deopujari, an honorary neurosurgeon at Wadia hospital, said the baby was diagnosed with a massive frontonasal encephalocele with his brain pouting in between his nose and eyes as it was linked to craniofacial deformity. “This rare condition made the baby’s brain grow via a crack in the skull into his nose. Encephalocele incidence is around one in 10,000 live births. Cases are higher in India compared to the western world due to lack of adequate folic acid ingestion or genetic causes,” he said.

The bones of the baby’s skull failed to close completely in the mother’s uterus. During the surgery, the baby’s skull was opened and the part of the brain that was hanging outside was retracted into the cavity.